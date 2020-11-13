Ayodhya Deepotsav: CM in Attendance, 5.5 Lakh Diyas, Traffic Curbs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Governor Anandiben Patel, inaugurated the 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya by lighting a 'diya' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Friday, 13 November, reported IANS. According to IANS, they also offered their prayers. According to IANS, CM Adiyanath performed the 'Rajyabhishek' to mark the return of Ram’s to Ayodhya.

Speaking at the event UP CM Adityanath, according to PTI, said:

“Our generation is not only fortunate to see the start of the construction of a Ram temple here but we also attended the historic event. In the struggle of 500 years, many saints passed away with a dream to see the start of construction. I thank PM Modi who is the one who implemented the ideology of Ram Rajya.”

IANS further reported the the Deepotsav event set a new world record of lighting 5.5 lakh 'diyas' at one time at one place.

Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, 13 November.

More About the Event

A tableau depicting Lord Ram passes through a street on the eve of Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Friday, 13 November.

According to IANS, artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman, Shatrughan, Bharat and Hanuman were brought in on a helicopter to shower flower petals from the sky. Further, amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the deities were taken to the banks of Saryu river in a chariot. Reportedly all ministers and officials had donned specially designed pink and saffron turbans.

Traffic Restrictions

Special traffic diversion was implemented in Ayodhya for the Deepotsav event. A notice by CO Traffic Rajesh Kumar Rai, informed of the following:

Entry of all types of vehicles from Lakdmandi intersection of district Gonda to Ayodhya will be prohibited. Entry of all types of vehicles from Sri Ram Hospital Tiraha Ayodhya towards Nayaghat in Ayodhya will be prohibited. Entry of all types of vehicles will be restricted from Ramghat intersection Ayodhya towards Deenbandhu Akha Hospital and Hanuman Garhi. Entry of all types of vehicles will be restricted from Deenbandhu Akha Hospital Tiraha towards Ram Ghat intersection. Entry of all types of vehicles will be prohibited from Saket Petrol towards Nayaghat and Hanumangarhi. Entry of all types of vehicles from Parma Academy street towards Hanuman Garhi will be prohibited. Entry of all types of vehicles from Danthadwan Kund towards Nayaghat will be prohibited. Entry of all types of vehicles from Jain temple towards Kotwali Ayodhya will be restricted. Entry of all types of vehicles from Tapasi Cantonment Tiraha towards the smaller Cantonment will be restricted. All types of vehicles will be restricted from Tulsi Memorial House intersection towards Kotwali Ayodhya and Hanuman Garhi. Entry of all types of vehicles will be restricted from Hanuman Cave Fold towards Nayaghat. Entry of all types of vehicles from Udaya Chauraha (Gupta Hotel) towards Ayodhya will be prohibited.

The note further read: