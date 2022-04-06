‘Deeply Disturbed Over Bucha Killings’: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on Ukraine War

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the Ukraine situation on Tuesday, 6 April, said that India was deeply disturbed by the reports of killings in Bucha and stated that India supported the call for an independent investigation.
The EAM said, "Many MPs brought up the incident in Bucha and I want to say that we are deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. It's an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation."
The conflict in Ukraine has had significant consequences for the global economy and for India's national economy, he added.
Further, Jaishankar also pointed out that like all countries, India too is assessing the implications and deciding what is best for "our national interest".
Jaishankar further said, "What is India advocating in Ukraine? We are, first and foremost, strongly against the conflict. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes."
Jaishankar added, "This should bear in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States. If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence."