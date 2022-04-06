‘Deeply Disturbed Over Bucha Killings’: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on Ukraine War

The EAM said, "Many MPs brought up the incident in Bucha and I want to say that we are deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. It's an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation."

The conflict in Ukraine has had significant consequences for the global economy and for India's national economy, he added.

Further, Jaishankar also pointed out that like all countries, India too is assessing the implications and deciding what is best for "our national interest".