Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Calls for Russia’s Expulsion From the UNSC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, 4 April, 2022.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
In the aftermath of the Bucha killings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, 5 April, called for Russia's expulsion from the top decision-making body.
He also challenged the UNSC saying that if the council cannot find a way to stop Russia's actions in Ukraine, it should "dissolve", because it proves "there is nothing that you can do besides conversation".
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has blamed Russia for civilian killings in areas around Ukraine capital Kyiv and stated that more atrocities are expected to come to light as Russian troops continue to retreat from the region.
As many as 3,400 civilians, including 121 children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN has said
Twitter has introduced new measures against Russian government accounts in order to reduce the impact of official propaganda on the social network
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday
Zelenskyy addressed Russian forces as “murderers”, “torturers,” and “rapists” after hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian civilians were found on the streets of towns surrounding Kyiv
The New Zealand government has said that it will introduce a 35 percent tariff on all imports from Russia and ban the export of industrial products such as telecoms equipment and engines to Russia.
New Zealand’s Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor said, “Our response to the war in Ukraine is the most significant response to an international crisis we’ve undertaken as a nation in recent history.”
He added that images and reports of atrocities against civilians in Bucha were “abhorrent and “reprehensible” and that “New Zealand will not fund or support the Russia war machine”.
US computer chip designer and manufacturer Intel Corp has suspended business operations in Russia.
The company told Reuters news agency that it “continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace”.
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington will send an additional $100 million in aid to Ukraine to meet its “urgent need” for anti-armour systems, AP reported.
Blinken stated that this is the US’s sixth drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine and that it brings the US’s total security assistance to Kyiv to more than $1.7 billion since the Russian invasion began.
The Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday asked the government to use its influence to mediate a truce between Russia and Ukraine engaged in a war for over 40 days.
Tharoor stated that India should not shy away from taking a morally correct position in line with its foreign policy, which he stressed, is "neither Congress’ nor BJP’s foreign policy but it is Indian foreign policy.”
The Thiruvananthapuram MP added, “We need to take a principled stand on such matters… with moral conviction,” and exphasised that since Russia started the war, India cannot condone Moscow's actions.
Russia supplied 8,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, reports Russia's media outlet Sputnik.
The world is becoming more unstable and the likelihood of a significant international conflict between the great powers is increasing, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said during a congressional testimony on Tuesday.
Milley told the US House Armed Services Committee, "We are now facing two global powers, China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities, both who intend to fundamentally change rules based on the global order. We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable. The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing," news agency ANI reported.
Twitter has introduced new measures against Russian government accounts in order to reduce the impact of official propaganda on the social network.
Twitter said in a statement, “We will not amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict — whether Twitter is blocked in that country or not."
A Ukrainian official has told the New York Times that as many as 200 people are missing and presumed dead in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
Georgii Yerko, the town’s acting mayor, said the number is a rough estimate and that most of the bodies were likely trapped in the rubble of collapsed apartments.
Ukrainian officials have previously said the civilian toll in Borodyanka was likely “much worse” than that in Bucha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)