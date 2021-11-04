Kerala: Dalit PhD Scholar Alleges Casteism at University, Goes on Hunger Strike

Mohanan joined MGU in 2011 to pursue an MPhil degree, after completing her master's in medical microbiology. She alleges that since her first year at the university, Kalarickal has been obstructing her education.

Kalarickal was a joint director when Mohanan started studying at the institute and is now the director of the IIUCNN. The News Minute reports that Mohanan claims he has stopped her from accessing the lab, accessing chemicals and polymers at the lab, has denied her seating at the workplace, has worked to block her stipend and has locked her alone inside the lab on one instance.

Mohanan has also alleged that he has been rude and abusive towards her, the only Dalit scholar in her batch, and has done what he can to ensure that she doesn’t get her PhD on time.

“I already have an MPhil, and could ideally have finished my PhD by 2015,” Mohanan argues.