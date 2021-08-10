Only One State Has Informed of Suspected Deaths Due to Oxygen Crisis: Govt

No state till now has reported deaths due to oxygen shortage, with only one informing about suspected deaths, a government official said at the Union health ministry briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, 10 August.

"The states were asked about deaths related to oxygen shortage. As per reports so far, one state informed us about a suspected case. All states that sent us reports so far, have not told us that they've specifically reported a death due to (lack of) oxygen," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal was quoted as saying at the briefing.

According to sources cited by news agency ANI, it's the state of Punjab that has reported suspected deaths due to oxygen shortage.