India Sees Lowest Spike in Almost 5 Months With 28,204 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India on Tuesday, 10 August, reported 28,204 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,19,98,158. This is the lowest spike reported in 147 days.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 373 to reach 4,28,682.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, active COVID-19 cases in the country have declined to 3,88,508. A total of 3,11,80,968 people have been discharged so far, with 41,511 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.45 percent.

The ministry also added that 51.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.