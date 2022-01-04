'How Can Men Decide': DCW Seeks Reconstitution of Panel on Marriage Age Of Women

In a letter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal expressed her concerns over the lack of woman members in the Parliamentary Committee.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on Tuesday, 4 January, wrote to Rajya Sabha Chair Venkaiah Naidu, seeking to reconstitute the Parliamentary Committee on Child Marriage Amendment Bill, 2021, as it had only one woman member among 31 members.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal, in the letter, said:
Maliwal further sought the reconstitution of the committee with 50% woman members, and urged that the committee be chaired by a woman.
She highlighted how the Child Marriage Amendment Bill, which intended to increase the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years, had a significant and direct impact on the future of crores of women.
Furthermore, she also put forth how the agencies had failed to effectively implement the existing laws for the prevention of child marriage, and urged for further assessment and consultation in the matter.
NCP MP Supriya Sule echoed her sentiments and said that the chairman still had the power to invite others' opinions. She hoped that more woman MPs would be consulted for inclusive discussions.
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had also penned a letter to Naidu, pointing out the discrepancy in female representation in the panel, urging him to constitute a more inclusive panel.
