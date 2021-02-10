Day 4: Death Toll in Uttarakhand Rises; Tunnel Rescue Ops Continue

The search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district continued for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, 10 February, as the death toll rose to 32 after the flash floods, triggered by what was suspected to be a glacier burst, wreaked havoc in the region.

At least 206 people are still reported to be missing, the state government said on Wednesday.

While the exact cause of the disaster is still being ascertained, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat later said that according to ISRO, it was not a glacier burst. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told Parliament that a landslide triggered the snow avalanche leading to the tragic incident in the state.