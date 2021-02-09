‘Had Lost Hope of Survival’: Uttarakhand Workers Rescued by ITBP

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
At least 12 workers who were trapped under the debris inside the Tapovan tunnel were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday, 7 February, evening after four hours of efforts. Three people were found unconscious.
Here's what the workers had to say about their frightening experience and rescue operation after the flash flood struck them.
Those who have been rescued are being treated at the ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Uttarakhand.
"We didn't know what happened outside, there was complete silence after the water filled the tunnel. We kept hanging to the crown and remained stranded for 5-7 hours,” said Kiran Biskarma, one of the rescued worker.
While authorities expect the death toll to rise, most of the missing individuals are believed to be workers working at the Rishi Ganga power project. The breach has triggered massive flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.
The rescued workers also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ITBP for giving them a new lease of life.
