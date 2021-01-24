Woman in AP Dies after COVID Vaccine Shot; Not Related Says Govt

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, who was recently administered COVID-19 vaccine, has died in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Vijaya Lakshmi was admitted to the government hospital in Guntur on 21 January, after she developed respiratory difficulties, which was five days after getting the vaccine. She passed away while in treatment.
Guntur superintendent Dr G Prabhavati told The Times of India that the patient has suffered a brain stem stroke. “We carried out all radiographic and laboratory investigations after she was brought to the hospital on Friday. Her stroke is not related to Covid-19 vaccine. She is currently being treated in the stroke unit of the neurology department. She is otherwise doing fine,” TOI quoted the officials.
Her family members and other ASHA workers are staging a protest at the government hospital where she died.
District administrative officers of Guntur have visited the family members of Vijayalakshmi. They have informed her bereaved family that the administration had obtained her consent before administering the vaccine.
In Guntur over 10, 000 health workers were vaccinated.
