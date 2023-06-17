'I'm a Single Mother, Need My Daughter to Study': Damoh School Kids in a Lurch

"My daughter does not have a father so I want her to get education and make something of her life. I cannot afford her education. She was getting it for free at Ganga Jamna school. If she studies well in an English medium school, she will get better job opportunities and earn better. You know how it is with girls growing up without a father," said Shireen Bano (35), whose daughter Shehnaz (12) should have been in class 8 at the Ganga Jamna School in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh this week.

Instead, Shireen is worried about her daughter's future with the unexpected closing of the school following a controversy over a poster showing non-Muslim girls wearing a headscarf.

Estranged from her in-laws after the death of her husband, Shireen runs a small shop selling bangles and hosiery to afford to educate her three children. Her two younger sons, Sahil (12) and Ahil (10) are enrolled in an Urdu medium government school.