Scolded for Not Wearing Hijab, Disallowed Tilak: Claims in FIR on Damoh School

Forced to wear a hijab, scolded on wearing a tilak, made Urdu a mandatory subject – these are some of the claims made in the First Information Report (FIR) against Damoh's Ganga Jamna school which is currently at the centre of a controversy over allegations of 'forcing hijab' on the students.

The FIR, accessed by The Quint, was filed on the basis of a complaint by the probe committee of the District Collector's office on 7 June and has testimonies of three students – two 12-year-old girls and one 10-year-old boy.

One of the complainants, who is now in class 9, claimed that for classes 1-5, the dress code is a tunic shirt, tie, belt, and leggings and for classes 6-12, the dress code involves salwar, kurta, hijab, and dupatta.

The school has been embroiled in a controversy and is facing a probe ever since a poster hailing toppers of class 12 exams was put up outside the school with pictures of non-Muslim girls wearing hijab.