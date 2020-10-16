UP Dalit Teen Found Dead in Field, Father Alleges Rape

An 18-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Thursday, 15 October.



The post-mortem examination report is awaited to confirm if the woman was raped.



The girl’s father had informed police on Wednesday evening that she had gone to the fields but had not returned home and they suspect she was raped, reported news agnecy PTI. The police had reportedly found her hands and legs tied up and she was strangled, reported Scroll. A battalion of police officials has been deployed in the area now.

It was the deceased woman’s father who had found her while searching in the fields.



Superintendent of Police RS Gautam told Scroll, “At first glance, it appears to be a case of murder.”



This comes just a month since the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The 19-year-old had been allegedly raped by four upper caste men.

(With inputs from PTI and Scroll)