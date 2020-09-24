Dalit Farmer in UP Beheaded for Not Sharing Water

Jatav’s son Ompal said that Roop Kishore alone could not have committed the crime and there were others with him.

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer was beheaded in Uttar Pradesh because he refused to share water for irrigation with another farmer. The incident took place in Badaun's Din Nagar Sheikhpur village, where Nathu Lal Jatav was watering his field late Monday. The police have arrested the accused.

Jatav was then beaten up and beheaded by the angry farmer.

Some locals tried to intervene but fled when Roop Kishore attacked Jatav with a spade. The 56-year-old farmer is reported to have slumped to his death.

Jatav's son, Ompal, told reporters that he and his father had been working in the field till late in the night.

“My father told me to go home and keep dinner for him. When he did not return home until the early hours of the morning, I went to the field. On the way, one of the locals told me that Roop Kishore had killed my father. I reached the spot and saw my father's beheaded body lying there,” Ompal said