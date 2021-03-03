Dalit Activist in Gujarat Killed for ‘Not Withdrawing SC/ST Case’

This is not the first attack on a Dalit activist in Gujarat. In October, 2020 a Dalit lawyer-activist was hacked to death by dominant caste men allegedly over an ‘anti-Brahmin’ Facebook post. In 2019, a team of the Gujarat Government's Abhyam Helpline was attacked while they were accompanying a Dalit youth who was on his way to bring home his newly-wed wife. The youth was killed over his intercaste marriage.

Speaking to The Quint, Makwana says he has been fighting for Dalit rights since 1998 and there have been several instances when he has been threatened with false FIRs or felt pressured even from the police to not help the Dalit victim. He says, “It has been many years for me in this field now so the fear has also reduced a bit. Earlier, I would even feel scared to go to an area populated with dominant caste houses. Even if they didn’t say anything, they would always gather together and that was quite intimidating.”

Another activist fighting for Dalit rights, Hasmukh Saxena, said, “The government’s silence and delay in punishing the culprits contributes in enhancing the number of atrocities against Dalits in the state.”

He adds, “The administrative system and structures are designed in such a way that they always help the upper caste men. It gets very difficult to file an FIR or follow up with the cases because of that.”

In 2019, Kaushik Parmar, an RTI activist from Gujarat had sought information from the SC/ST Cell of Gujarat Police about the condition of Dalits in in the state. The RTI query revealed that in the past year, 1,545 such cases had been registered – highest since 2001. This includes 22 murders and 104 incidents of rape.