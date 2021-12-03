Maharashtra Sees Record-Breaking December Rain: What Led to the Untimely Showers

School children holding umbrellas walk along a road in rain at Sion, in Mumbai, on 1 December. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
Mumbai, its satellite cities, along with north and central Maharashtra, received unseasonal rainfall in the first few days of December, marking a disruption in the usual weather pattern of the region.
The maximum temperature observed in Mumbai on 1 December plummeted to 24 degrees Celsius – eight degrees below the normal – after the untimely showers, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This is the second-lowest temperature in Mumbai for December in a decade.
"We sometimes do see rainfall in December in this region, but this year it was record breaking," said Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting Division for IMD, Pune.
Talking about the weather abnormality, AVM (Rtrd) GP Sharma, President of Meteorology (Skymet), said on 4 December:
The December rains can be attributed to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and a western disturbance, as per the Indian Meteorological Department.
Kashyapi further elaborated on the environmental factors that facilitated the formation of conducive conditions for rain -- a cause for worry.
"Upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea resulted in heavy and untimely rains in Maharashtra. Initially, it was off the Karnataka coast and slowly moved northward. On 1 December, the location of this cyclonic circulation was off Maharashtra coast and a trough like low-pressure area extended throughout the Konkan region. These two combined, brought a lot of moisture. Districts such as Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigadh upto Ratnagiri and Sindudurgh received heavy isolated rains," explained Kashyapi.
"While it used to rain in December previously, the frequency has only increased over the years," said Kashyapi.
