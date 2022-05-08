Cyclone Asani Forms in Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Predicted in Andhra, Odisha

Heavy rains are expected in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, the weather office said.
(Photo: IANS)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, 8 May, confirmed the development of Cyclone Asani over the southeast region of Bay of Bengal.
"The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm "ASANI"," the IMD said in a statement.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more information.)
