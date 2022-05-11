Cyclone Asani Brings Cooler Winds, Respite to Delhi; Heatwave Pushed Till 12 May

After days of witnessing extreme heat, Delhi has now started to receive cooler easterly winds due to Cyclone Asani. This will bring the city a much-needed respite from the heat and delay a fresh heatwave, which had been predicted to hit northern India on Tuesday.

Weather experts predicted that the cyclone, hovering over the southeast region of the Bay of Bengal, will bring cooler weather in Delhi until Thursday, 12 May. Earlier, the national capital was scheduled to witness heatwave conditions from Tuesday, 10 May, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the maximum temperature to likely be around 44 degrees Celsius.

However, after 12 May, the IMD has predicted a heatwave between 13 and 15 May, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to around 42 degrees C at Safdarjung and over 44 degrees C in some parts of Delhi.