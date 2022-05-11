Cyclone Asani Brings Cooler Winds, Respite to Delhi; Heatwave Pushed Till 12 May

Weather experts predicted that the cyclone will bring cooler weather in Delhi until Thursday, 12 May.
After days of witnessing extreme heat, Delhi has now started to receive cooler easterly winds due to Cyclone Asani. This will bring the city a much-needed respite from the heat and delay a fresh heatwave, which had been predicted to hit northern India on Tuesday.
Weather experts predicted that the cyclone, hovering over the southeast region of the Bay of Bengal, will bring cooler weather in Delhi until Thursday, 12 May. Earlier, the national capital was scheduled to witness heatwave conditions from Tuesday, 10 May, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the maximum temperature to likely be around 44 degrees Celsius.
However, after 12 May, the IMD has predicted a heatwave between 13 and 15 May, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to around 42 degrees C at Safdarjung and over 44 degrees C in some parts of Delhi.
RK Jenamani, senior weather scientist, IMD, said that the moist, cooler winds brought by cyclone Asani will keep the heat spells in check in Delhi till at least 12 May, reported The Times of India.
He said, “The spell of heatwaves has been delayed because there are few chances of warm westerly winds. After the effect of the cyclone ends, we are expecting a western disturbance a few days later.”
On Wednesday, the IMD said that Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded a maximum temperature at 39.5 degrees Celsius as against 40 degrees Celsius logged in on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Asani is likely going to touch Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada coast on Wednesday, the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre director Sunanda said late on Tuesday. After touching the Kakinada coast, it will come to the sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam
A cyclone warning and a red alert have been issued in Andhra Pradesh.
As per the IMD's latest update, Cyclone Asani lies about 40 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 170 km south-southeast of Kakinada and 50 km south-southwest of Narsapur.
At 01:17 pm on Wednesday, the storm was moving at 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.
