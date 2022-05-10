Cyclone Asani To Weaken by Wednesday Morning, Says IMD; Flights Impacted

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: The Quint)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, 10 May, that Cyclone Asani would weaken into a cyclonic storm by the morning of 11 May.
"Asani lay centered at 1130 IST today about 210km SSE of KAKINADA, 310km SSW of Visakhapatnam, to reach close to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coasts by 11th morning and move along Andhra Pradesh coast and weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by 11th morning," the IMD said in a tweet.
The IMD also predicted rainfall and strong winds in three states, namely West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.
"It is very likely to move northwestwards till 10 May and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and Odisha coast," the IMD added.
The IMD's forecast for 11 May predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Odisha and West Bengal.
Sub-Collector of Puri Bhabataran Sahu said that cyclone shelters had been set up and the authorities were prepared to undertake evacuation operations if necessary.
"We have set up 179 cyclone shelters to face any eventual activities including medical emergencies. If required, we are ready to launch an evacuation process, even in low-lying areas, across the Puri district," Sahu was quoted as saying by ANI.
He added that farmers in low-lying areas were asked to collect their harvest before the heavy rains began.
Meanwhile, flight operations were impacted in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as several airlines cancelled their flights on Tuesday.
Vishakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo had cancelled 23 flights due to the bad weather. Four Air Asia flights had also been cancelled in Vizag on Tuesday, he said, as per ANI.
An official from Vishakhapatnam's Cyclone Warning Centre said that Asani was currently over the west-central and south-west regions of the Bay of Bengal, as per ANI.
He also said that rainfall was likely to occur across northern parts of Andhra Pradesh.
(With inputs from ANI.)
