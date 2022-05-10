Cyclone Asani To Weaken by Wednesday Morning, Says IMD; Flights Impacted

The IMD's forecast for 11 May predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Odisha and West Bengal.

Sub-Collector of Puri Bhabataran Sahu said that cyclone shelters had been set up and the authorities were prepared to undertake evacuation operations if necessary.

"We have set up 179 cyclone shelters to face any eventual activities including medical emergencies. If required, we are ready to launch an evacuation process, even in low-lying areas, across the Puri district," Sahu was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that farmers in low-lying areas were asked to collect their harvest before the heavy rains began.