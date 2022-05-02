'Heatwave Conditions To Abate in Most Parts of India': IMD

Predicting respite from the heatwave gripping most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department on Monday, 2 May said that heatwave conditions were abating across the nation.
The weather office predictions involved light rainfall, along with gusty winds, thunderstorms and dust storms over Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.
"Thunderstorm/gusty winds very likely over northwest India till 4 May; over east India and south peninsular India till 6 May and over northeast India till 3 May, 2022," the IMD said.
Further, the weather office also indicated that isolated to scattered rainfall was expected over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next five days.
The average maximum temperature over north-west and central India in April 2022 was recorded to be the highest in the last 122 years, the Director General of Meteorology of IMD, Dr M Mohapatra, had said on Saturday.
The north-west and central parts of the country recorded 35.90 degree Celsius and 37.78 degree Celsius of average temperature, respectively.
