Curlies' Demolition: How a Goan Beach Shack Is Linked To Sonali Phogat's Death

The restaurant's alleged owner Edwin Nunes -- 'alleged' because he claims his sister is the official owner -- was arrested for permitting narcotic use on its premises and not checking guest entering for possession of contraband substances. Phogat's associates were placed under arrest and were being investigated for allegedly spiking her drink and other angles.

The police also arrested the room-boy of the Grand Leoney Resort, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, 24, and his alleged supplier, Rama Mandrekar, 38. On 7 September, a magistrate granted bail to Curlies' owner, while his advocate pointed out that the politically connected hotel, where the narcotics were supplied to the trio, had faced no action. He claimed that his client's establishment, where the substances were allegedly brought in a drinking water bottle, had been implicated.

Within a day, the state government, facing flak on rising crimes and embarrassment over the narcotic-related death of the BJP politician, pounced on coastal zoning violation orders to muster a demolition team and take down portions of Curlies 9 September onward. Three days before this, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had passed an order dismissing Curlies' appeal. Within less than 24 hours of the NGT order's release, the administration garnered teams of labourers and a police force to tear down portions of the restaurant, while its owners managed to get a stay from the Supreme Court to temporarily save the main structure.

Opposition legislator Vijai Sardesai criticising the government action, said the "vengeance" action against Curlies was only an attempt to fool the people of Goa and India that some sort of action has been taken in the case.

"This type of bulldozer politics has no place in a socio-politically conscious state. If an obnoxious substance that goes into water and becomes colourless, is brought from somewhere else and consumed, how does the restaurant come into the picture in that? Does that mean that that place has to be broken?" Sardesai told The Quint. He said the main issues of drug supply and the politician-drug mafia nexus, that had been debated in the Goa Assembly in the past, were still unresolved.