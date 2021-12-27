'Curfews at Night, Election Rallies in the Day': Tweeple Call Curbs 'Useless'

Night Curfew. Image used for representative purposes.
As cases of the Omicron variant surges, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh among several others have put various restrictions in place, including night curfews.
While the move is expected to compel restaurants, bars, pubs, and other public places to shut their shops earlier than usual, the lack of any restrictions or protocols being followed during the day has once again got Twitterati questioning the logic behind 'night curfews'.
Many others took to humour to question the move.
In Maharashtra, there is a ban on gatherings of more than five persons in public places at night, from 9 pm to 6 am. The ban in Delhi is between 10 pm and 5 am.
The Uttar Pradesh government too has brought back the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am.
