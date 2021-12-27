'Curfews at Night, Election Rallies in the Day': Tweeple Call Curbs 'Useless'

As cases of the Omicron variant surges, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh among several others have put various restrictions in place, including night curfews.

While the move is expected to compel restaurants, bars, pubs, and other public places to shut their shops earlier than usual, the lack of any restrictions or protocols being followed during the day has once again got Twitterati questioning the logic behind 'night curfews'.