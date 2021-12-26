Delhi Imposes Night Curfew Between 11 pm & 5 am From Monday

The state has been witnessing a higher number of COVID-19 cases since the past few days. Besides, it is also one of the top two states in the country that have reported the maximum number of Omicron cases.

Delhi had reported 12 fresh cases of the new COVID-19 variant on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron cases have increased to 422, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Of those, the number of people who have recovered is 130.