‘Curb Broadcast of Content That Instigates Violence’: SC to Govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 28 January, told the government that broadcasting of electronic media content, which may cause instances of violence should be prevented, and asked the Centre about its powers under the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act 1994, Live Law reported.
While hearing a petition that sought action against the media coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat event last year, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "Prevention of instigation is an important part of maintaining law and order and the government has done nothing to address these issues," NDTV quoted.
Live Law also quoted the CJI stating, “We aren't concerned so much with what people are saying, people say anything these days. We are concerned with situations that may create violence and lead to loss of property and life.”
Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind, Peace Party other petitioners had alleged that some of the news reports on the Tablighi Jamaat event, which was a COVID-19 hot spot, were highly communal and bigoted, and maligned the Muslim community.
The court expressed it, wanted the Central government to refine the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, NDTV reported, saying, "Fact is that there are programmes that have the effect of instigating people. You do nothing about it.”
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded that the government has previously exercised its powers under the Act, and will pass the suggestion to the Centre.
The case will be picked up in three weeks’ time.
(With inputs from Live Law and NDTV)
