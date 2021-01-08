Kangana Alleges Harassment; Demands Answers from Supreme Court

Kangana Ranaut has released a statement in a video on Twitter saying that she is being unfairly targeted for daring to speak her mind. The actor claimed that she is being harassed as cases are being filed against her every time she chooses to express her views. "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me... Jai Hind," she tweeted.
Kangana went on to claim she is repeatedly being summoned by the police although she is unaware on what grounds she is being questioned. She added that she has been warned not to discuss the "injustices" she is suffering with anybody.
She ends the clip posing a question to the Supreme Court, saying that if she is forced to censor herself, the act would be equivalent to the oppression of colonisers.
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in December last year. Sharing photos from her visit Kangana said that she felt "protected, loved and welcomed". She said that she sought blessings after receiving much "hostility", a likely dig at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with whom she has locked horns after they demolished part of her Mumbai home alleging illegal construction.
"The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," Kangana tweeted.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 08 Jan 2021,01:29 PM IST