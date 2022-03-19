'CRPF May Not be Required in J&K, Northeast in Few Years': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 19 March, said that in a few years' time, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) might no longer be needed in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast.

Speaking at the 83rd CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Shah said, "The resolve with which CRPF has been working in Kashmir, Naxal areas and the northeast, I'm confident that within the next few years, in all three regions, we may not require the use of CRPF and maintain complete peace in three regions. I'm confident. And if it happens, the whole credit goes to CRPF."