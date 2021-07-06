Crowding in Hill Stations: Govt Stresses Adherence to COVID SOPs

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Chief Dr Randeep Guleria has predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 is “inevitable” and may start to show its beginning signs the country in coming weeks.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Guleria had said that as various parts of the country begin unlocking and relaxing restrictions, a lack of COVID-appropriate behaviour has been observed.

He stated, “We don’t seem to have learnt from what happened between the first and the second wave. Again crowds are building up... people are gathering."

In Himachal Pradesh, a senior police officer has called the crowds in Manali "tourism with a vengeance."