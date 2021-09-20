UK Travel Policy: Tharoor Pulls Out of UK Event; Jairam Says 'Smacks of Racism'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday, 20 September, said that he has pulled out of a book launch function after the United Kingdom (UK) government changed rules for Indian travellers.



The Thiruvananthapuram MP in a tweet said, "Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!"