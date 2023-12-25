Three Criminal Law Reform Bills To Come Into Effect From 1 July

The three criminal law reform Bills replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, will come into effect from 1 July 2024, Ministry of Home Affairs said on Saturday, 24 February.

The bills – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – received the assent of the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday, 25 December.

They were passed by both Houses of Parliament in the absence of over two-thirds of the Opposition amid the mass suspension of MPs.