Three Criminal Law Reform Bills To Come Into Effect From 1 July

The three criminal law reform Bills replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act received the assent of the President of India on Monday, 25 December.
The three criminal law reform Bills replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, will come into effect from 1 July 2024, Ministry of Home Affairs said on Saturday, 24 February.
The bills – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – received the assent of the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday, 25 December.
They were passed by both Houses of Parliament in the absence of over two-thirds of the Opposition amid the mass suspension of MPs.
The three Acts were first introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament on 11 August 2023. However, earlier this month, the government decided to replace them with new drafts after changes were recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.
On Sunday, 24 December, the President also gave assent to the Telecommunications Bill, and it has been enacted into law. The Act was flagged by civil rights activists for its alleged privacy concerns.
