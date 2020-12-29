All COVID +ve Int’l Passengers to Undergo Genome Sequencing: Govt

Amid fears of the new variant of the coronavirus emerging from the United Kingdom, the Union Health ministry on Tuesday, 29 December, announced that all international passengers who entered the country between 9 December to 22 December and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subject to genome sequencing, ANI reported.

They also mentioned that the genome sequencing would be done for symptomatic COVID-19 passengers who travelled prior to the imposition of the UK travel ban, and UK arrivals in all flights that took off or which reached India before 22 December at 11:59 PM would undergo mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival at concerned airports.

India had announced a temporary travel ban on flights from the UK on 21 December 2020 after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in UK.