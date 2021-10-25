Orphaned By COVID, 9-Yr-Old Wants to Fulfil Mother's Last Wish—Becoming a CA

When Arnav Adesh Gothad's parents left him with his grandparents in Thane on 12 April, after his father started showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, little did he know that it will be the last time he speaks to either of them in person.

A week later, he lost his 35-year-old father Adesh Gothad to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not get to see his face or even speak to him in his last days.

"I did not talk to my papa. Neither did I see his face before his death. But I used to see the state of my mother on video call. It was really bad. She was kept on a lot of oxygen. Her face was swollen," Arnav told The Quint.