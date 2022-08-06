COVID-19: Centre Writes to 7 States Including Delhi, Cautions About Festivals

Representation image.
(Photo: IANS)
With COVID-19 cases rising in some parts of the country, the Union government on Friday, 5 August, asked seven states to focus on testing and increase the pace of vaccination. These states include Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
In a letter from the Union Health ministry, these states have been asked to be more cautious in the coming months as upcoming festivals and celebrations may increase the chances of the infection spreading.
The letter written by the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday stated that Delhi has contributed 8.2 percent of India’s weekly new cases in the last week.
Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 2,347 average cases per day in the past month and Maharashtra 2,135 cases, the letter said.
“In view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, it is crucial to monitor and report district-wise influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection. This will enable us to take pre-emptive action if required, in any areas of concern,” Bhushan wrote in the letter.
“Renewed attention needs to be paid for ensuring of Covid-appropriate behaviour in crowded places like markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, railway stations, etc,” the letter further said.
