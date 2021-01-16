Beginning of End of COVID: India’s Vaccination Drive Starts Today

One of the world's biggest vaccination drives against COVID-19 is all set to be launched in India on Saturday, 16 January, days after the country's top drug regulator gave emergency use authorisation to two vaccine candidates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the pan-India vaccination drive at 10:30 am via video conferencing, with a total of 3,006 session sites across states and Union territories to be virtually connected during the launch, his office said.
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on Saturday, making it a total of around three lakh people who’ll get the shot on the first day.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit AIIMS to witness the launch of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will witness the launch of COVID-19 vaccination programme at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital today, reports ANI.
"Doctors, nursing and sanitation staff will be given the vaccine today," Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital said.
Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College Principal Sudhir Bhandari will be the first person in Rajasthan to be vaccinated, while in Madhya Pradesh, a hospital security guard and an attendant will be among the first, NDTV reports.
"Tomorrow, January 16, India begins the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 Vaccination drive. The launch will take place at 10:30 AM tomorrow morning," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.
A day before India launches its ambitious coronavirus vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "India is set to begin the world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow. This is the beginning of the end of COVID. Both indigenously manufactured vaccines given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny."
The minister will be visiting the new OPD wing of AIIMS on Saturday to witness the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital at 12 pm on Saturday to inspect the vaccination drive of the Delhi government, his office said.
Published: 16 Jan 2021,08:13 AM IST