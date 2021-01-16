Beginning of End of COVID: India’s Vaccination Drive Starts Today

One of the world's biggest vaccination drives against COVID-19 is all set to be launched in India on Saturday, 16 January, days after the country's top drug regulator gave emergency use authorisation to two vaccine candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the pan-India vaccination drive at 10:30 am via video conferencing, with a total of 3,006 session sites across states and Union territories to be virtually connected during the launch, his office said.

Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on Saturday, making it a total of around three lakh people who’ll get the shot on the first day.