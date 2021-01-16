Beginning of End of COVID: India’s Vaccination Drive Starts Today

Catch all the updates on the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India here. 
The Quint
India
Updated:
Coronavirus Vaccination in India LIVE Updates | (Image: Erum Gour/The Quint)

One of the world's biggest vaccination drives against COVID-19 is all set to be launched in India on Saturday, 16 January, days after the country's top drug regulator gave emergency use authorisation to two vaccine candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the pan-India vaccination drive at 10:30 am via video conferencing, with a total of 3,006 session sites across states and Union territories to be virtually connected during the launch, his office said.

Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on Saturday, making it a total of around three lakh people who’ll get the shot on the first day.

  • “This is the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” Union Health Minsiter Harsh Vardhan said a day before the launch of the vaccination drive
  • India plans to inoculate 3 crore health and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, followed by those above 50 and those with co-morbidities
  • The two vaccine candidates given emergency use approval in India are Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ and ‘Covishield’, which was developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India
  • Since the pandemic reached India a little less than a year back, the country has recorded over 1.05 crore cases, with the death toll standing at over 1.51 lakh

Also ReadWho Should Not Get Vaccinated? What’re Possible Adverse Reactions?

Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Set to Begin Vaccination

Delhi Cancer State Institute Set to Begin Vaccination Today

Health Minister to Visit AIIMS for Launch of Vaccination Programme

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit AIIMS to witness the launch of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am.

COVID Vaccines Reach Cooper Hospital in Mumbai

CM Kejriwal to Witness Launch of Vaccination at LNJP Hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will witness the launch of COVID-19 vaccination programme at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital today, reports ANI.

"Doctors, nursing and sanitation staff will be given the vaccine today," Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital said.

First Vaccinations in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College Principal Sudhir Bhandari will be the first person in Rajasthan to be vaccinated, while in Madhya Pradesh, a hospital security guard and an attendant will be among the first, NDTV reports.

PM Tweets Day Before Vaccination Drive

"Tomorrow, January 16, India begins the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 Vaccination drive. The launch will take place at 10:30 AM tomorrow morning," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

'Beginning of the End of COVID-19': Health Minister Ahead of Vaccination Drive

A day before India launches its ambitious coronavirus vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "India is set to begin the world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow. This is the beginning of the end of COVID. Both indigenously manufactured vaccines given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny."

The minister will be visiting the new OPD wing of AIIMS on Saturday to witness the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital at 12 pm on Saturday to inspect the vaccination drive of the Delhi government, his office said.

Also ReadDo I Take The Vaccine if I Had COVID? All Your Queries Answered

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 16 Jan 2021,08:13 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT