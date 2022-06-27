India Records 17,073 Fresh COVID Cases; Positivity Rate Over 5% After 4 Months

India recorded an increase of 1,844 COVID cases in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.
(Photo: PTI)
India logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,34,07,046, while the daily positivity rate crossed 5 percent after over four months, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, 27 June.
The death toll climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 percent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,844 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 percent, it stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on 4 May, 2021, three crore on 23 June and four crore cases on 25 January this year.
The 21 new fatalities include six from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, two each from Goa and Punjab and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, the data stated.
