COVID-19 Surge: First Batch of US Relief Supplies Reaches Delhi

The first COVID emergency aid supplies from the United States arrived in Delhi on Friday, 30 April, as the country grappled with a deadly second wave that has severely strained the country’s healthcare system.

A Super Galaxy military transporter loaded with more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid COVID test kits, and other hospital equipment landed in India on Friday morning.

For over a week, more than 3 lakh cases are being reported. People and hospitals have been sending out SOS messages daily over social media platforms for hospital beds and medical oxygen.

The US Embassy shared pictures of the supplies on Twitter saying, “Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together," with the hashtag #USIndiaDosti.