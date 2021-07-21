Centre Kept 13,000 Unused Ventilators During COVID Second Wave Crisis

Undoubtedly, these 13,000 ventilators could have saved so many lives had they been distributed and installed in hospitals in time.

Prabhu, in his RTI application to the Health Ministry, asked:

Kindly provide details of ventilators purchased by the Health Ministry or PM CARES Fund from April 2020 to June 2021.

Kindly provide names and details of the hospitals to which these ventilators were supplied.

In response to the first question, the Health Ministry stated that 59,873 ventilators were procured by the MoHF by June 2020.

While in response to the second question, the MoHF – instead of sharing the names of the hospitals – shared the names of 36 states and the number of ventilators received by each state from the Centre.

As per the RTI, till 1 June 2021, 46,900 ventilators were supplied by the Centre to 36 States and "Central Institutions". Though the RTI does not clarify what 'Central Institutions' are, the MoHF refers to the hospitals and medical facilities run by the Centre.

Of 36 states, Gujarat got maximum, ie 5,600 ventilators, followed by Maharashtra with 5,555 ventilators, and Uttar Pradesh with 5,316 ventilators. While Sikkim got the least – 10 ventilators.