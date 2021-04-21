COVID-19 Throws Bengaluru a Challenge: ‘Sextortion’ Rackets    

B S Avinash, a 26-year-old MBA graduate based in Bengaluru, died by suicide on 23 March. Shortly after, his sister who does not want to be identified, got a ransom message on Facebook from one Rekha Sharma.

The sister provided 'Rekha' with the mobile number of a relative. Someone who referred to himself as Tejas called soon. “He demanded Rs 21,000 as final settlement to delete a video. He spoke in Hindi mostly and his English wasn’t good. It sounded like he was from north India,” said the victim's sister. Tejas reportedly revealed to the family that Rekha Sharma has three managers – Moin Khan, Robin Khan and Javed.