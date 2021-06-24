India Reports 54K New COVID-19 Cases, Over 30 Cr People Vaccinated

India on Thursday, 24 June, reported 54,069 new COVID-19 cases and 1,321 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
The total case-load of India now stands at 3,00,82,778, with the death toll reaching at 3,91,981. The total recoveries in India stand at 2,90,63,740.
Meanwhile, over 30.16 crore people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.
COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 96.61%, the Union Health Ministry said. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.04% and daily positivity rate at 2.91%.
A total of 39,78,32,667 samples tested up to 23 June, of which, 18,59,469 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 30 crore people with more than 58.34 lakh doses administered today till 7 pm on Wednesday.
More than 7 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the age group 18-44, so far, the ministry said.
Mizoram reported 4,302 total active cases, 1 death and 110 recoveries on Wednesday.
