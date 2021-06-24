India Reports 54K New COVID-19 Cases, Over 30 Cr People Vaccinated

India on Thursday, 24 June, reported 54,069 new COVID-19 cases and 1,321 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

The total case-load of India now stands at 3,00,82,778, with the death toll reaching at 3,91,981. The total recoveries in India stand at 2,90,63,740.

Meanwhile, over 30.16 crore people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.