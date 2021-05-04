Lockdown Announced in Bihar Till 15 May; India’s Tally Over 2 Cr

A lockdown will be imposed in Bihar till 15 May, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted on Tuesday, 4 April, adding that the crisis management group has been instructed to come up with detailed guidelines in this regard.

India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833. The death toll increased by 3,449 to 2,22,408.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,47,133 active cases across the country, while 1,66,13,292 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,20,289 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.