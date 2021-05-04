Lockdown Announced in Bihar Till 15 May; India’s Tally Over 2 Cr

A lockdown will be imposed in Bihar till 15 May, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted on Tuesday, 4 April, adding that the crisis management group has been instructed to come up with detailed guidelines in this regard.
India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833. The death toll increased by 3,449 to 2,22,408.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,47,133 active cases across the country, while 1,66,13,292 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,20,289 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
The final two flights carrying COVID-19 aid to India have been delayed at least till Wednesday, 5 May, the US Department of Defense said. The delay is due to maintenance issues, the US Transportation Command said.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the national capital in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, reported PTI.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday that the positivity rate in the state is coming down, with the recovery rate above 85 percent.
"17,301 hospital beds are available. Vaccination for the 18-44 age group will start on 5 May," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Published: 04 May 2021,09:56 AM IST