COVID-19: J&K COVID-19 Curfew Extended till 7 AM on 17 May

Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Sunday, 9 May announced that the COVID-19 curfew imposed in the region has been extended till 7 am on 17th May, reported ANI. As per the new order, essential services are exempted. Gathering permissible for marriages has also been reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, India reported 4,03,738 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,22,96,414. The death toll increased by 4,092 to 2,42,362.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,36,648 active cases across the country, while 1,83,17,404 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,86,444 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Himachal Pradesh | Lahaul & Spiti District Administration announces continuation of restrictions till 6 am on May 17 with only essential services, shops to open as per guidelines. Private vehicles to be allowed for only medical emergencies including COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
Jabs for 18-44 age group to be launched in 11 more districts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday, reported ANI, quoting Chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Delhi reports 13,336 new COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths and 14,738 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The Centre on Sunday, 9 May announced that over 17.8 lakh beneficiaries under 18-44 age group vaccinated.Global aid of 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 14 oxygen plants, 4,330 ventilators and over 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have also been dispatched to States/UTs to combat COVID-19.
At least 53,605 new coronavirus cases and 864 deaths were recorded in Maharashtra on 8 May.
Odisha recorded 10,635 new positive cases, 7,664 recoveries on 8 May. Case tally in the state at 5,34,842.
Published: 09 May 2021,09:17 AM IST