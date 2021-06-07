Punjab COVID Curbs Extended Till 15 June, With Some Relaxations

(Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
India on Monday, 7 June, reported 1,00,636 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,89,09,975. This is the lowest daily increase in 61 days, the Union Health Ministry pointed out. The death toll increased by 2,427 to 3,49,186.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 14,01,609 active cases across the country, while 2,71,59,180 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,74,399 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
COVID restrictions were on Monday extended till15 June in Punjab. However, this extension comes with some graded relaxations.
The latest curbs allow shops to stay open till 6pm and private offices may function with 50 per cent capacity. Further, up to 20 people will be allowed to attend gatherings such as weddings and cremations.
COVID-19 lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week, with some relaxations. The curfew is slated to remain in force till 6 am on 15 June, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday.
Meanwhile, shops dealing in essential commodities are allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 pm. PDS outlets will also open daily from 8 am-12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops will open from 8 am-1 pm on 9 and 14 June, reported The Indian Express.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh admitted at Medanta Medicity in Gurugram, has tested negative for COVID19, reported ANI, citing Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.
Puducherry government has cancelled board exams for Class 12, reported ANI, on Monday.
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday extended the statewide curfew till 20 June, with the curfew relation hours between 6 am and 2 pm, and government offices allowed to function from 8 am to 2 pm.
The daily positivity rate stood at 6.34 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 6.21 percent.
As many as 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 6 June, of which 15,87,589 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, at a meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police personnel, dispelled the impression that restrictions had been eased across the state, his office said on Sunday.
"Based on the situation, the local administrations can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions. It must decide on easing the norms based on the criteria and the five levels set under the 'Break The Chain' order," the CMO stated.
Published: 07 Jun 2021,08:27 AM IST