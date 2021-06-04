1.32 Lakh New COVID Cases, 2,713 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.85 Cr

India on Friday, 4 June, reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,85,74,350. The death toll increased by 2,713 to 3,40,702.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 16,35,993 active cases across the country, while 2,65,97,655 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,07,071 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.