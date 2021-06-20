58,419 New COVID Cases, 1,576 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.98 Cr

India on Sunday, 20 June, reported 58,419 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,98,81,965. The death toll increased by 1,576 to 3,86,713.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,29,243 active cases across the country, while 2,87,66,009 patients have been discharged so far, with 87,619 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
The AAP-led Delhi government announced further ease of lockdown restriction in the capital, with bars and restraints allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively.
Public parks, gardens, and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor Yoga activities will also be allowed. However, cinemas, gyms, spas are under restricted activities and will remain closed.
All markets, market complexes, and malls are also permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government will be launching a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' on 21 June on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
“7000 centres have been set up and an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at these centres on 21 June,” reported ANI, quoting Chouhan.
As many as 39,10,19,083 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 19 June, of which 18,11,446 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The recovery rate in India has increased to 96.27 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.43 percent, with the daily rate at 3.22 percent, the Health Ministry pointed out on Sunday.
Published: 20 Jun 2021,09:29 AM IST