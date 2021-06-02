1.32 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,207 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.83 Cr

India on Wednesday, 2 June, reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,83,07,832. The death toll increased by 3,207 to 3,35,102.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 17,93,645 active cases, while 2,61,79,085 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,31,456 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 14,123 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since 10 March, taking the tally in the state to 57,61,015. As many 477 deaths were also reported on Tuesday, along with 377 previously unreported fatalities, taking the toll to 96,198.