India Reports 62,224 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 2.5k Deaths

India on Wednesday, 16 June, reported 62,224 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,96,33,105. The death toll increased by 2,542 to 3,79,573.
Meanwhile, the soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Visakhapatnam, among others, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday.
The registration on CoWIN is not open to public yet and will be opened at the time of the commercial launch, it added.
As per the Union Health Ministry data, recovery rate increased to 95.80 percent, and the daily positivity rate has been less than 5 percent for nine consecutive days, standing at 3.22 percent on Wednesday.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 212 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.27 percent, and 25 deaths.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,107 new coronavirus cases and 237 deaths.
Published: 16 Jun 2021,09:47 AM IST