3.29 L New COVID Cases in India; Lockdown in Telangana from Wed

India on Tuesday, 11 May, reported 3,29,942 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,29,92,517. The death toll increased by 3,876 to 2,49,992.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,15,221 active cases across the country, while 1,90,27,304 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,56,082 discharges reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has dropped marginally by 30,016.
Meanwhile, a lockdown has been announced in Telangana for 10 days from 10 am on 12 May. There would, however, be a relaxation for activities from 6 am to 10 am daily, the CM's office said.
A seven-day total lockdown has been announced in Nagaland from 14 May amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said, reported PTI.
A lockdown has been announced in Telangana for 10 days from 10 am on 12 May.
There would, however, be a relaxation for activities from 6 am to 10 am daily, the CM's office said. "The Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for the procurement of the vaccine."
As many as 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 10 May, of which 18,50,110 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in adolescents (12-15 years).
Published: 11 May 2021,10:28 AM IST