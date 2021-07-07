43,733 New COVID Cases in India, 930 Deaths; Tally Over 3.06 Cr

India on Wednesday, 7 July, reported 43,733 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,06,63,665. The death toll increased by 930 to 4,04,211.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,59,920 active cases across the country, while 2,97,99,534 patients have been discharged so far, with 47,240 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.