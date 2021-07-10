42,766 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 1200 Deaths Reported in India

Migrants arriving from Maharashtra wait in a queue for COVID-19 testing at Patna railway station. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS)
India on Saturday, 10 July, reported 42,766 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,07,95,716. The death toll increased by 1,206 to 4,07,145.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,55,033 active cases across the country, while 2,99,33,538 patients have been discharged so far.
Delhi reported 81 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 0.11 percent, and three deaths on Friday.
More than 90 cases of Delta Plus variant reported in Tripura.
Gujarat government has allowed classes for students of Class 12, colleges and technical institutes to reopen from 15 July at 50 percent capacity. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after he reviewed the COVID situation in the state.
Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V will be administered at a government polyclinic at sector-31 in Gurugram from Saturday, 10 July. The vaccine will be provided without any charges, reported news agency IANS.
More than 90 cases of the highly transmissible Delta Plus variant have been reported from Tripura, reported ANI quoting officials.
