India Reports Over 2.67 Lakh New COVID Cases, More Than 4k Deaths

India on Wednesday, 19 May, reported 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, 3,89,851 discharges, and 4,529 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,54,96,330, while the death toll is at 2,83,248.

In many states, the pandemic curve is stabilising, with comprehensive efforts and increased testing resulting in the stabilisation, the Centre said in its briefing on Tuesday.