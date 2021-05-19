India Reports Over 2.67 Lakh New COVID Cases, More Than 4k Deaths

India on Wednesday, 19 May, reported 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, 3,89,851 discharges, and 4,529 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,54,96,330, while the death toll is at 2,83,248.
In many states, the pandemic curve is stabilising, with comprehensive efforts and increased testing resulting in the stabilisation, the Centre said in its briefing on Tuesday.
Faced with rising demand for oxygen amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has come out with a policy aimed at nearly doubling the state's oxygen manufacturing capacity.
Accordingly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the AP Industrial Gases and Medical Oxygen Manufacturing Policy 2021-22.
The policy has been prepared by the Department of Industries in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, taking into account the need for medical oxygen at this hour of crisis.
Published: 19 May 2021,09:48 AM IST