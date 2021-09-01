41,965 New COVID Cases, 460 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.78 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 1 September, reported 41,965 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,28,10,845. The death toll increased by 460 to 4,39,020.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,78,181 active cases across the country, while 3,19,93,644 patients have been discharged so far, with 33,964 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday, with 30,203 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 4,196 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than 65.41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. A record 1.33 crore jabs were given on Tuesday.
