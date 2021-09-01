41,965 New COVID Cases, 460 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.78 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 1 September, reported 41,965 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,28,10,845. The death toll increased by 460 to 4,39,020.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,78,181 active cases across the country, while 3,19,93,644 patients have been discharged so far, with 33,964 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.